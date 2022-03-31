Biden gives condolences to Israeli PM Bennett after terrorist attacks

President Biden on Wednesday called Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to express his condolences for the multiple recent terrorist attacks in Israeli cities.

The White House, in a statement, called the attacks that have killed 11 people in three cities “horrific.” Five people were shot in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, reportedly by a Palestinian gunman, including a police officer on the scene and two Ukrainian citizens who were in the city.

Four people were killed in Beersheba, while people reportedly associated with ISIS killed two people and injured others in Hadera on Sunday.

“The President emphasized that the United States stands firmly and resolutely with Israel in the face of this terrorist threat and all threats to the state of Israel,” according to the White House.

Biden and Bennett discussed regional partnerships to promote security and improve the lives of people in the Middle East, which the White House said were exemplified by the Abraham Accords and the Negev Summit.

The call came two days after Israel hosted top diplomats from the U.S. and other countries in the Negev desert.

Biden on Wednesday also offered Bennett “all appropriate assistance” to Israel while the country is dealing with the threat to its citizens.

Biden and Bennett last spoke in February, at which time they discussed security challenges in the Middle East and the U.S. commitment to stability in the region.