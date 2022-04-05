House Democratic campaign arm fundraises off Psaki’s plans to join MSNBC

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has launched a fundraiser off of the announcement that White House press secretary Jen Psaki plans to join the cable news network MSNBC later this spring.

In a statement on Tuesday, the committee applauded Psaki’s efforts as lead press secretary for the Biden administration, adding she helped to restore trust in the media after attacks from the Trump administration.

“She’s fought to restore trust in the free press after the Trump Administration’s horrific attacks on the media,” DCCC said in a statement. “And now, she’s planning to join MSNBC’s intrepid team of journalists to hold dangerous, far-right Republicans accountable.”

“We’re sad to see Jen leave the White House,” the DCCC added. “But we can’t WAIT to see what she does next.”

The new fundraising attempt comes as Psaki plans to leave her position as press secretary for a new gig at MSNBC in May.

Sources confirmed Psaki’s planned depurate from the White House to The Hill on Friday.

Psaki would join former Vice President Harris spokeswoman Symone Sanders, who also left her position for a cable news gig. Sanders joined MSNBC in January as a host for a new weekend program.

Psaki, who returned to the briefing room podium on Friday after being sick with COVID-19, declined to comment on if she’s leaving for MSNBC.

“You can’t get rid of me yet. … I have nothing to confirm about my length of public service or planned service,” Psaki said. “My focus every day continues to be speaking on behalf of the president, answering your questions, as tough as they may be at many times, as difficult as they may be to answer at many times, and I hope that I meet my own bar of meeting everyone with fairness and being equitable.”