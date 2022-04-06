trending:

Administration

Biden targets Putin’s daughters, Russian banks in new wave of sanctions

by Laura Kelly and Tobias Burns - 04/06/22 10:31 AM ET

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a wave of new sanctions targeting Russia’s two largest banks, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s daughters, the wife and daughter of Russia’s top diplomat and blacklisted members of Russia’s Security Council. 

A senior administration official said the measures are being imposed in alignment with allies in the Group of Seven nations and are in response to “the sickening brutality” recently discovered in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha following the retreat of Russian forces. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of committing genocide, while the U.S. and other international leaders have said the images of civilians discovered bound, shot at close range, piled in cellars and left for dead on the street likely amount to war crimes. 

The senior administration official said the U.S. and allies are “intensifying the most severe sanctions ever levied on a major economy” and that the result is to send Russia into “economic and financial and technological isolation. And at this rate, it will go back to Soviet style living standards from the 1980s.”

The administration allowed an exemption for energy and said it is working with the European Union to take steps to wean the continent off of Russian oil and gas imports. 

Developing

