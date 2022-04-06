Biden decries ‘major war crimes’ in Ukraine

President Biden on Wednesday touted new sanctions on Russia during a speech at a conference in Washington, D.C., and pledged to hold Moscow accountable for committing what he described as “major war crimes” in Ukraine.

Biden decried the horrific images of civilians killed in Bucha, a town near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, at the start of his remarks at the North America’s Building Trades Unions legislative conference.

“Bodies left in streets as Russian troops withdrew. Some shot in the back of the head with their hands tied behind their backs. Civilians executed in cold blood. Bodies dumped into mass graves,” Biden said. “A sense of brutality and inhumanity left for all of the world to see, unapologetically. There is nothing less happening than major war crimes. Responsible nations have to come together to hold these perpetrators accountable.”

Biden, who labeled the Bucha killings as “war crimes” earlier this week and called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to face a trial, outlined new sanctions on Russia announced by the White House earlier Wednesday and said that international penalties on Russia would have a severe impact on the Russian economy.

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced new sanctions targeting Russia’s largest two banks, Putin’s daughters, and family members of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Biden will also sign an executive order banning new investment in Russia.

On Wednesday, Biden vowed to continue to ratchet up pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine and said the U.S. would continue to support Ukraine with military assistance to fight the Russians.

“Russia has already failed in its initiation war aims,” Biden said. “Today, Kyiv still stands.”

U.S. officials say that Russia is withdrawing troops from Kyiv but warn that Putin is likely to focus attacks on eastern Ukraine after Moscow was unable to take Kyiv in the month since the assault began.

“This war could continue for a long time but the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine, the Ukrainian people and the fight for freedom,” Biden said.

Biden received a standing ovation and loud cheers from the audience of more than 2,000 union leaders and members in attendance at the conference, which took place at the Washington Hilton.

— Updated at 2:24 p.m.