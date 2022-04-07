Harris to preside over historic Jackson confirmation vote

Vice President Harris will preside over the historic Senate confirmation vote on Thursday for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve as a justice on the Supreme Court.

“This afternoon, with the United States Senate poised to make history by voting for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the United States Supreme Court, the Vice President will travel to the U.S. Capitol,” Harris senior adviser for communications Herbie Ziskend said in a statement Thursday ahead of the vote.

“The Vice President believes Judge Jackson will be an exceptional Supreme Court Justice, and she looks forward to presiding over the Senate to mark this important moment,” he said.

Harris made history as the first Black and first female vice president when she was sworn in last year. On Thursday, she will watch the Senate confirm Jackson as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Jackson is expected to be confirmed with bipartisan support, after three Republican senators — Mitt Romney (Utah), Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) — announced plans to support her nomination.

Jackson will fill the vacancy left by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer when he retires this summer at the end of the current term.

The vice president also serves as the president of the Senate. Harris often presides over major votes in the Senate and has cast several tie-breaking votes in the upper chamber, which is split evenly between Democrats and Republicans.