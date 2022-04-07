trending:

Biden, Jackson watch confirmation vote

by Brett Samuels - 04/07/22 2:19 PM ET
AP/Susan Walsh
President Biden goes to hug Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as they watch the Senate vote on her confirmation.

President Biden and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson watched Thursday’s Senate vote together at the White House as Jackson became the first Black woman to be confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Jackson won 53 votes — more than enough for her confirmation. The final tally was held up briefly to allow for Sen. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) to vote. He voted against the confirmation.

Biden and Jackson watched the vote unfold in the Roosevelt Room. Still photographers were allowed in the room to capture the moment, though reporters were not.

Three Republicans, Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), voted for Jackson.

Jackson will be the first Black woman to be confirmed to the nation’s highest court and just the third Black justice to sit on the Supreme Court bench.

Vice President Harris, who is the first Black woman to serve as vice president, presided over the historic vote.

Biden will hold an event with Jackson and Harris on Friday at the White House to celebrate her confirmation, the White House announced.

