Biden to hold event with Jackson on Friday

President Biden on Friday will hold an event at the White House with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and Vice President Harris to mark Jackson’s confirmation.

Biden, Harris and Jackson are expected to all “deliver remarks on the Senate’s historic, bipartisan confirmation of Judge Jackson’s nomination to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court,” the White House announced on Thursday.

The event on Friday afternoon will be on the South Lawn of the White House.

The Senate made history on Thursday when it confirmed Jackson to the Supreme Court, making her the Court’s first female, Black justice and its first former public defender.

Jackson watched the vote at the White House with Biden and still photographers were allowed in the Roosevelt Room to capture the moment. Meanwhile, Harris, who is the first Black woman to serve as vice president, presided over the historic vote.

Jackson’s confirmation is a significant win for Biden, who has been plagued with poor approval ratings for months.

Senators voted 53-47 on Jackson’s confirmation, with GOP Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Mitt Romney (Utah) voting to confirm her.