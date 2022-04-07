Biden poses for selfie with Jackson to celebrate her confirmation

President Biden and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson posed for a selfie following her historic Senate confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Biden shared the image on Twitter, stating that Jackson “will be an incredible Justice” to caption the photo of the two smiling.

Judge Jackson’s confirmation was a historic moment for our nation. We’ve taken another step toward making our highest court reflect the diversity of America. She will be an incredible Justice, and I was honored to share this moment with her. pic.twitter.com/K8SAh25NL5 — President Biden (@POTUS) April 7, 2022

“Judge Jackson’s confirmation was a historic moment for our nation,” Biden wrote. “We’ve taken another step toward making our highest court reflect the diversity of America.”

He added: “She will be an incredible Justice, and I was honored to share this moment with her.”

Jackson is the first Black woman in U.S. history to be confirmed to the high court.

Jackson was confirmed to fill the seat of the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer earlier Thursday in a 53-47 vote. The newly confirmed Jackson is also the first member of the Supreme Court to have previously served as a public defender.

Senate Democrats were joined by three moderate Republicans, Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Mitt Romney (Utah), in their votes to confirm Jackson.

The remaining Republican senators voted against Jackson’s confirmation, many of them citing disagreements with her previous sentencing decisions on child pornography cases as well as differences in judicial philosophy.

Jackson will be sworn in after Breyer steps down at the end of the current term this summer.