Jackson’s historic confirmation sets off celebration

Black leaders, White House officials and Democratic lawmakers celebrated Thursday’s historic confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Jackson was confirmed in a 53-47 vote Thursday afternoon, after three Republican senators voted with Democrats to make her the next Supreme Court justice after Justice Stephen Breyer retires later this year.

“This is a moment of joy,” Brandi Colander, a cofounder of the She Will Rise initiative dedicated to getting a Black woman on the Supreme Court, told The Hill in an interview as she started to tear up.

President Biden watched the vote take place on television with his nominee in the Roosevelt Room Thursday afternoon. The two snapped a selfie together after Jackson received the votes to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Vice President Harris presided over the vote on Capitol Hill as part of her role as president of the Senate. She later tweeted a photo of herself with Jackson, calling the nominee a “hero to so many Americans across our country.”

“Obviously, this is a tremendous, historic day in the White House and in the country and this is a fulfillment of a promise the president made to the country,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at the start of Thursday’s briefing, remarking that Judge Jackson could now be called “Justice Jackson.”

Biden announced Jackson as his nominee about six weeks ago, and Thursday’s vote capped a swift and rigorous confirmation process that involved several days of back-to-back confirmation hearings last month.

“If I had to think of an adjective to describe all of us, it would be ‘elated,’” Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters at a press conference with other Democrats.

While Jackson received some modest bipartisan support, she faced attacks from GOP senators during her confirmation hearing that focused on her record sentencing child pornography offenders and critical race theory. Most Republicans voted against her on Thursday, the only exceptions being moderate Sens. Mitt Romney (Utah), Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska.).

“I believe she will prove to be the furthest left of any justice to have ever served on the Supreme Court, based on her record,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) argued during a press conference shortly before Thursday’s vote.

In a statement Thursday, NAACP President Derrick Johnson accused Republicans of waging “racist, misogynistic and stomach-churning attacks” against Jackson.

“In 2022, the first Black woman will finally sit on America’s Supreme Court. It has taken far too long, but President Biden promised and delivered,” Johnson said.

“While history has been made today, the unjust hurdles Black women like Ketanji Brown Jackson face each and every day were centerstage throughout the hearing process,” he said. “The racist attacks were disgusting and shameful, but as Black women do, Ketanji Brown Jackson outshined the hate. Today and every day, we celebrate Black women.”

Biden administration officials will recognize Jackson’s confirmation during an event Friday afternoon on the South Lawn of the White House that Biden, Harris and Jackson will all attend.

Other celebrations are planned for the Washington, D.C. area throughout the weekend.

She Will Rise is inviting young girls to convene outside the Supreme Court on Friday evening where the group will offer snacks and judicial robes. Several groups are also hosting a mural unveiling and a block party in partnership with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) in Northwest D.C. on Saturday afternoon.