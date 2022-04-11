Biden nominates Steve Dettelbach for top guns post

President Biden will nominate Steve Dettelbach, former federal attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

“His leadership and his record of innovation in fighting crime and violence make him ready from day one to aggressively and creatively address these pressing issues at the Director of ATF,” senior administration officials said.

Dettelbach served as U.S. attorney for seven years after being nominated in 2009 by President Obama, who was his classmate at Harvard Law School. He currently is co-leader of white collar investigations at national law firm BakerHostetler.

Biden has not been able to fill the ATF post since the start of the administration. He pulled the nomination of David Chipman after he did not receive enough support in the Senate in September.

“We will be working hard to ensure that Steve Dettelbach receives the fair hearing and confirmation that he deserves,” administration officials said. “He should be a non-controversial candidate because he has a long record of working in law enforcement and for the public safety of the people of Ohio and of the American people.”

Dettelbach previously served as counsel in the Senate Judiciary Committee under former Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), and was the Democratic nominee for Ohio Attorney General in 2018.

Chipman, who Biden had nominated a year ago, was an ex-ATF agent who had advised the gun control group Giffords. Republicans unified to oppose Chipman, with Sen. Angus King’s (I-Maine) opposition ultimately ruining his chances of confirmation in the 50-50 Senate.

The Senate has confirmed only one ATF nominee, in 2013, since the position required confirmation from the chamber.