Biden announces ban on ghost gun kits

President Biden on Monday announced a ban on kits to manufacture so-called ghost guns at home, as part of his efforts to crack down on the proliferation of untrackable firearms.

The new rule includes a ban on so-called “buy build shoot” kits that people can purchase online or at a store without a background check. The kit can assemble a working firearm in as little as 30 minutes, according to senior administration officials.

The new rule clarifies that such kits qualify as “firearms” under the Gun Control Act and, as a result, commercial manufacturers of them must be licensed, include serial numbers, and conduct a background check prior to a sale.

Biden is set to tout these new actions to fight gun crime on Monday, alongside Vice President Harris and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.

In 2021, there were about 20,000 suspected ghost guns reported to ATF as having been recovered by law enforcement in criminal investigations, a tenfold increase from 2016, according to officials.

The rule applies to all ghost guns, regardless of how it was made, which can include 3D-printers as well as kits. The Justice Department will require federally licensed dealers taking any unserialized firearm into inventory to serialize it.

It builds on executive orders Biden issued in June, aiming to reduce the proliferation of untraceable ghost guns, as well as regulating stabilizing braces on firearms, and helping states enact red flag legislation.

The rule announced on Monday will also update the regulatory definitions of “frame” and “receiver” to ensure that firearms with split receivers are subject to regulations requiring serial numbers and background checks when purchased.

And, it requires federally licensed firearms dealers to retain records until they shut down their business or licensed activity, responding to ATF data that over 1,300 firearms a year are untraceable because dealers destroyed records that were over 20 years old.

Biden will call on Congress to pass legislation to ban the sale and possession of unserialized firearms, like ghost guns.

He will also call on Congress to pass bills to require background checks for all gun sales, ensure that no terrorist can buy a weapon, ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and repeal gun manufacturers’ protection from liability.