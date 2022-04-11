Biden approval rating at lowest point in CBS News poll

President Biden’s approval rating has fallen to its lowest point in the latest CBS News and YouGov poll.

Biden’s approval rating ticked down to 42 percent in early April, according to the poll, which CBS News said is its lowest yet. Fifty-eight percent of respondents said they disapprove of the way Biden is handling his job as president.

The president’s latest approval rating is down slightly from February and March, when 43 percent said they approved of how Biden was handling his job.

In January and November, 44 percent gave Biden positive marks, and in August, his approval rating as tracked by CBS News and YouGov was 50 percent. By comparison, he had a 62 percent approval rating in March, 2021.

Respondents in the new survey gave the president the worst marks for his handling of inflation, according to CBS News and YouGov, which has skyrocketed in recent months and is affecting Americans at grocery stores and gas pumps. Thirty-one percent of respondents said they approve of the way Biden is handling inflation, while 69 percent said they disapprove of it.

Annual inflation reached 7.9 percent in March — the highest rate since 1982 — which has caused prices to increase.

Biden also received low marks when it came to his handling of the economy generally. Thirty-seven percent of respondents said they approve of his management of the economy, compared to 63 percent who said they disapprove.

The president also saw low approval numbers on his handling of immigration and crime, with 38 percent and 39 percent giving him positive marks, respectively.

He scored best on the situation with Russia and Ukraine: 45 percent of respondents said they approve of his handling of the situation, compared to 55 percent who said they disapprove.

Biden’s approval rating has been on a downward trend since around the summer, according to FiveThirtyEight’s tracker. His approval rating remained around 53 percent during his first six months in office before it started falling.

CBS News and YouGov polled 2,062 adults between April 5 and April 8. The margin of error is 2.8 percentage points.