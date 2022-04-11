Garland: Ghost gun rule will save lives

Attorney General Merrick Garland in an op-ed published on Monday said the Biden administration’s new ban on ‘ghost gun’ kits will save lives.

Garland made the comments in an op-ed published by USA Today that came the same day President Biden announced a new rule that prohibits the sale of ghost gun kits as part of his effort to tame the rapid increase of untraceable firearms.

“This morning, the department is submitting a final rule that will help keep guns out of the hands of criminals and save lives,” Garland wrote.

“At the U.S. Department of Justice, we will be tireless in our efforts to put an end to the plague of gun violence and save the lives of those we love,” he added.

The new rule bans “buy build shoot” kits, which individuals can buy online or at a store without having to undergo a background check. The kit can quickly build a working firearm.

Under the new rule, the kits will be considered “firearms” in accordance with the Gun Control Act. With that designation, commercial manufacturers selling the kits must be licensed, put serial numbers on the equipment and conduct background checks before making transactions.

Garland, in his op-ed, said the changes outlined in the new rule will “make it harder for criminals and other prohibited persons to get their hands on untraceable guns” and “help ensure that law enforcement officers can get the information they need to solve crimes.”

The attorney general also said the new rule will help lower the number of untraceable firearms circulating in communities.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in 2021 received roughly 20,000 reports of suspected ghost guns recovered by law enforcement in criminal investigations, according to officials, which was a tenfold jump from 2016.

Garland on Monday said the changes in the new rule “are long overdue,” adding that they are just one component of the Justice Department’s efforts to protect communities from crime and violence.

“These changes represent only one part of the Justice Department’s efforts to double down on the fight to protect our communities from violent crime and from the gun violence that often drives it,” Garland wrote.

“In partnership with state, local, tribal and territorial law enforcement, we are working to defeat the scourge of gun violence. That includes disrupting illegal gun trafficking networks – from the jurisdictions where guns originate to the places where the guns are used to commit violent crimes,” he added.