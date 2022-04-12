White House offers support to NYC following subway shooting

The White House on Tuesday said it would offer federal support to New York City after at least 10 people were shot in the subway in Brooklyn earlier in the day.

“Anything they need, anything they want, we are here to help them and provide that to them,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One Tuesday afternoon, reiterating a message from President Biden, who was briefed earlier on the shooting.

Psaki also left open the possibility that Biden, who was traveling to Iowa, could speak with New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) about the shooting but indicated there were not firm plans for a call between the two officials.

White House senior staff were in touch with Adams and New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell earlier Tuesday to offer assistance, she said.

New York officials said that 16 people were injured, including 10 who suffered gunshot wounds, after a man opened a canister that filled an N train with smoke and opened fire Tuesday morning.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said during a press conference that the suspect remains at large. Officials said he was wearing a gas mask, a green construction vest and a hooded sweatshirt.

Sewell said the shooting is not being investigated as an act of terrorism. Asked about that on Tuesday, Psaki directed questions to local authorities taking the lead on the investigation.

The shooting comes as New York City and other areas of the country weather a spike in crime amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A day earlier, Biden had announced a new regulation aimed at so-called ghost guns, which are untraceable and made from kits, in order to curb gun crime in the U.S.