Just 39 percent approve of Biden’s handling of Russia-Ukraine war

Few Americans believe that President Biden has done a good job with his handling of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to a new Quinnipiac poll published Wednesday, 39 percent of those surveyed said approve of Biden’s handling of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, while 48 percent believe differently.

Seventy-three percent of respondents who identify as Democrats approve of Biden’s handling of the conflict, while 10 percent of Republicans and 36 percent of independents who surveyed agree as well.

Forty-nine percent of respondents who are 65 years of age or older approve of the administration’s handling of the invasion, as the percentage drops when respondents who are 50 years of age or younger are surveyed, according to the poll.

Sixty-four percent of respondents who are Black approved of Biden’s handling of the invasion, while 39 percent of white respondents and 30 percent of Hispanic respondents also approve of Biden’s measures involving the conflict.

Fifty-seven percent of respondents who are college-educated approve of Biden’s handling of the invasion, as 30 percent of respondents who have high school/GED degrees or less agree as well, the poll said.

This comes as 50 percent of those surveyed said they have followed the news coverage of the ongoing invasion very closely since it began, while 36 percent said they paid somewhat attention to it and 13 percent of respondents said they haven’t paid too much attention to the news coverage of the invasion.

The Quinnipiac poll was conducted April 7-11 using responses from 1,412 adults. The poll had a sampling error of 2.6 points.