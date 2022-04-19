Biden announced as graduation speaker at University of Delaware

President Biden will deliver a commencement address at the University of Delaware, his alma mater, later this month, the school announced Tuesday.

“The entire University of Delaware community is truly honored to welcome President Biden as our distinguished guest — and the first sitting U.S. president to deliver a Commencement address at UD — to celebrate the excellence and achievement of the Class of 2022,” university president Dennis Assanis said in a statement.

“His commitment to a lifetime of public service is an inspiring example for our graduates, as well as all our students and alumni, of what they can accomplish with a UD education, whatever path they may choose in life.”

Biden will speak to graduates the morning of May 28. The event will only be open to graduates and their guests, though it will be streamed online.

Biden has previously spoken four times at University of Delaware graduation ceremonies. He graduated from the school in 1965.

The president visits Delaware frequently, spending many weekends in Wilmington or at Rehoboth Beach.

Biden delivered the commencement address last year to Coast Guard graduates, and he spoke at the fall commencement ceremony for South Carolina State University in December.