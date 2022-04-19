Biden promotes infrastructure law at New Hampshire port stop

President Biden spent Tuesday afternoon in Portsmouth, N.H., promoting the investments in the state’s infrastructure made possible by bipartisan legislation he signed into law last year.

In remarks at the New Hampshire Port Authority, Biden highlighted funding that will go toward dredging Portsmouth Harbor’s shipping channel and basin. He said the infrastructure law would provide $45 million to fix bridges in the state in the coming year and emphasized planned investments to expand access to broadband.

“The last fellow who had this job kept talking about infrastructure week for four years,” Biden said in his remarks, referring to former President Trump and his failed effort to pass an infrastructure bill. “We now have infrastructure decade.”

The trip to New Hampshire is part of a renewed effort by the White House to focus on Biden’s domestic agenda and accomplishments. The president visited two states — Iowa and North Carolina — last week and is scheduled to take a trip to Oregon and Washington later this week as the November midterm elections loom.

On Tuesday, Biden appeared alongside a group of elected officials that included Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.), both of whom are facing tough reelection contests this fall. Biden made a point to thank both lawmakers for their work getting the infrastructure bill across the finish line during his address.

While Biden spent the bulk of his speech discussing the infrastructure achievement, he also called on Congress to pass bipartisan legislation to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing as a way to address supply chain problems.

And he once again asked Democrats to revive and pass elements of his signature domestic economic proposal that would lower health care and other costs for families, pitching it as an answer to surging inflation that has been exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“It’s the best way Congress can address inflation right now,” Biden said.

Republicans have attacked Biden over high gas prices, and the president’s poll numbers have suffered as Americans remain frustrated by inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic

“The war in Ukraine is going to continue to take its toll on the world economy,” Biden warned Tuesday. “It’s going to take its toll on energy, and it’s going to take its toll relative to food.”

The president also spent a few minutes focusing on his plan to reduce the deficit, which is seen by some as an effort to allay concerns about his spending proposals among moderates such as Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

Biden mentioned his fiscal 2023 budget proposal, which by White House estimates would lower the deficit by $1 trillion over a decade.

“My Republican friends keep talking about big spenders and the reason why there’s inflation. Take a look. Take a look. We’ve cut the deficit drastically,” Biden said.

The president touted the U.S. economic recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic, noting the millions of jobs created since he took office and the drop in the unemployment rate. At the same time, he acknowledged the need to reduce the high costs of goods.

“We’re coming out of our challenges from a position of strength,” he said.