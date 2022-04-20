Bidens will attend White House Correspondents’ dinner

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will both attend this month’s White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, a tradition in Washington, D.C., that is attended by reporters and administration officials.

“The @WHCA is pleased to host President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden as we honor the First Amendment at our dinner on April 30,” the association tweeted on Wednesday, announcing the president and first lady’s plans to attend the dinner.

The dinner, which raises money for WHCA scholarships and honors winners of the association’s annual journalism awards, will be the first to take place during Biden’s presidency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Past presidents have typically attended the annual dinner, though former President Trump repeatedly declined to attend. Barack Obama was the last president to attend the annual event.

The April 30 dinner will be the first in three years, after the event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The WHCA is requiring guests to show proof of a same-day negative COVID-19 test and vaccination in order to attend this year’s event.

There have been questions about the dinner particularly after a similar D.C. event, the Gridiron Club dinner, was followed by multiple reports of positive COVID-19 test results among administration officials, members of Congress and journalists who attended.

The WHCA dinner is expected to go forth as planned, however. The vaccination requirement was added following the news out of the Gridiron dinner.

The WHCA dinner attracts journalists, administration officials and celebrities. Comedian Trevor Noah is slated to host the event on April 30.