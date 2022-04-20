Biden: Ukrainians are ‘tougher and more proud than I thought’

President Biden on Wednesday said the Ukrainian people have exceeded his expectations at a dinner with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and other military officials.

“I don’t know about you, but I’ve been to Ukraine a number of times. I’ve spoken with them a lot. I was deeply involved. And I knew they were tough and proud. But I can tell you what, they are tougher and more proud than I thought,” Biden said.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted a dinner for Austin, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Combatant Commanders, and their spouses at the White House on Tuesday.

The president praised the U.S. military for its work sending arms and equipment to Ukrainians.

“I want to applaud the exceptional work you’re doing to arm and equip Ukrainians and defend their nation,” he said. “We’re seeing just how vital our alliances and partnerships are. Our allies are stepping up.”

The U.S. has provided more than $3.2 billion security assistance to Ukraine since Biden took office, including $2.6 billion since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Biden is expected to announce in the coming days another package of military assistance for Ukraine, which would follow the additional $800 million in military assistance announced last week.

The $800 million weapons package included howitzers, counter-artillery radars and Mi-17 helicopters originally earmarked for Afghanistan.

At the dinner, Biden also noted that for the first time in the history of the armed forces, “you not only have a highly qualified woman as vice president, but as the deputy secretary of Defense.”

And, he spoke of the nation’s “sacred duty” to U.S. service members “to prepare and properly equip you before we send you into harm’s way.”