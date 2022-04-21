Top administration official overseeing care of unaccompanied children to step down

Cindy Huang, head of the Office of Refugee Resettlement, will be stepping down from her role at the end of the month.

Her office oversees the care of unaccompanied migrant children who come to the U.S. illegally without any guardian.

“The Department of Health and Human Services is deeply grateful to Cindy Huang for her tremendous contributions and committed leadership at the Office of Refugee Resettlement,” a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in a statement.

“Cindy’s vision and dedication have been critical to faithfully carry out ORR’s legal responsibility of caring for unaccompanied children and providing services to refugees and other eligible populations, including Afghans. Cindy has been an inspiring example to everyone who worked with her as the agency faced some of its biggest challenges. We wish her the very best,” the spokesperson added.

It is unclear who will be taking over Huang’s rule as March saw record-breaking numbers for migrants detained at the border.

In March, 221,000 people were detained at the U.S.-Mexico border, a two decade high.

Officials on the border are also preparing for Title 42 to be dropped in May, a policy developed during the pandemic that allowed migrants to be deported quickly and denied asylum claims.

Other pandemic measures included the Office of Refugee Resettlement working to vaccinate migrant children who were eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.