Biden touts infrastructure gains in Portland

President Biden on Thursday traveled to the West Coast to tout his agenda, specifically promoting the bipartisan infrastructure law he signed late last year, while speaking at a stop in Portland, Ore.

Biden spoke at Portland International Airport, where he celebrated $42 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law that will be used for modernizing 50 airports across Oregon, in addition to $20 million invested in the Portland airport last year.

Part of the funding in Portland will be used to make runways more resistant to earthquakes.

“We must build a better America, and a good place to start is right here in Portland,” Biden said. “Folks, look, Portland International Airport is a perfect example of both the need and the opportunity and the ability to make progress. I don’t have to tell you it’s the central economic engine for the entire region.”

Biden boasted that the infrastructure law will be used to upgrade escalators in the airport, and funding will go toward improving roads, ports and bridges across the state that are in disrepair.

“All across Oregon we’re sending the message these ports and airports are open for more business, and we’re sending the same message about your roads and your bridges,” Biden said, pointing to studies that show driving on damaged roads cost Oregonians an extra $256 a year in gas and extra repairs.

Several state and local officials attended Thursday’s speech, including Gov. Kate Brown (D), Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), and Reps. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.), Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.) and Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.).

Biden has been getting out on the road more recently, mainly focusing on benefits the $1.4 trillion infrastructure bill passed last year will provide to individual communities. But this week marks his first time visiting the Pacific Northwest.

The president was attending two fundraisers on Thursday, and he was set to hold events in Seattle on Friday to mark Earth Day and promote his efforts to lower the cost of prescription drugs.