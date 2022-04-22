UK says it will reopen embassy in Kyiv

The British government announced on Friday it will reopen its embassy in Kyiv, a move aimed at reinforcing support for Ukraine’s independence as its forces battle a resurgent Russian offensive in the east of the country.

“The extraordinary fortitude and success of President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people in resisting Russian forces, means we will shortly be re-opening our British Embassy in Kyiv,” British Foreign Minister Liz Truss said in a statement.

The reopening of the embassy is expected to happen next week, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, with the premises being secured before the return of staff, including United Kingdom Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons.

The announcement comes following a visit to Kyiv last week by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. That followed a visit from European Union President Ursula von der Leyen and Foreign Affairs policy chief Josep Borrell to Kyiv.

The Biden administration has said it is working on sending a high-level representative to visit Kyiv but has held back from offering a timeline of when it would send its diplomats back to the embassy in the capital city.

President Biden has yet to nominate an ambassador for Ukraine.