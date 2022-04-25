Biden approval rating among young voters drops to 41 percent: poll

President Biden’s approval rating was down to 41 percent among young Americans, down nearly 20 percent on a year ago, a new poll out Monday showed.

The poll from the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School indicated a drop from 46 percent approval for Biden last fall, and 59 percent last spring.

In terms of specific issues facing young people, the overwhelming majority of respondents in the survey pointed to government action on student loan debt.

About 85 percent of young Americans were in favor of some kind of political action, but only 38 percent favored total debt cancellation.

The poll comes after the Biden administration extended the student loan payment moratorium until at least Aug. 31.

The survey also indicated significant disenchantment with democracy, with 36 percent of 18-to-29-year-olds saying “political involvement rarely has tangible results.” Forty-two percent said their vote “doesn’t make a difference.”

Meanwhile, 56 percent said “politics today are no longer able to meet the challenges our country is facing.”

A large portion of minority groups also said they often felt under attack in the country: 59 percent of young Black Americans, 43 percent of young Asian Americans and 37 percent of young Hispanic Americans reported feeling “under attack” in the U.S. “a lot.”

However, young voters are still expected to match turnout seen in 2018 in the upcoming midterm elections.

Thirty-six percent of young Americans said they will “definitely” be voting, compared to 37 percent at the same point in the 2018 election cycle.

The poll included 2,024 18-to-29-year-olds and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.89 percent. It was conducted between March 15 and March 30.