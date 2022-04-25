Federal employee union says OPM hasn’t addressed health, safety concerns for returning workers

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) on Monday accused the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) of failing to address health safety concerns as it reopens its offices following the pandemic.

The union representing government employees and specifically workers at OPM also is filing numerous labor complaints against the agency.

OPM employees returned to the agency’s offices on Monday, but the AFGE said that the reopening has not been properly bargained and that health concerns have not been addressed. As a result, the union said it has filed 13 labor complaints against OPM.

“Recently, our union applauded OPM’s guidance encouraging agencies to collectively bargain with the union, so it is troubling to hear that OPM leadership is not addressing the workplace concerns of our members,” AFGE President Everett Kelley said.

“We have worked with agencies throughout the pandemic to find creative solutions to ensure our government continues delivering for the American people, and we are ready to do so now,” added Kelley. “But we have consistently stated that these issues must be bargained in good faith with our union so solutions incorporate feedback from rank-and-file employees.”

The Hill has reached out to OPM for comment.

The union claims that there are parts of OPM’s offices that lack running water, that there are no food sources, inadequate facilities and no social distancing plans.