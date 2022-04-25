Biden congratulates Macron on reelection

President Biden spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday and congratulated him on winning reelection, the White House said.

The phone call came a day after Macron defeated a challenge from far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in a runoff vote.

“He underscored the close and enduring relations between the United States and France, our oldest ally, based on shared democratic values, economic ties, and security cooperation,” the White House said in a readout of the phone call.

“President Biden conveyed his readiness to continue working closely with President Macron on our shared global priorities,” the readout said.

Biden told reporters earlier Monday that he felt good about Macron’s reelection and that he tried to call the French president on Sunday but was unable to reach him.

“We spoke with his staff, but he was at the Eiffel Tower having a good time,” Biden said.

Macron’s victory is viewed positively within the White House, particularly because a change in French leadership could disrupt Biden’s effort to maintain unity on the U.S. and European response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Still, Le Pen’s ascension thrust her nationalist ideas further into the mainstream in France. Her rise has drawn comparison to other right-wing populist figures, including former President Trump.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki made clear ahead of the election that officials were watching the race closely.

Macron won the runoff with over 58 percent of the vote to Le Pen’s 41 percent.