Harris prescribed COVID-19 antiviral pill after testing positive

Vice President Kamala Harris has been prescribed and has taken Paxlovid, an antiviral pill used to treat COVID-19.

Harris’s press secretary Kirsten Allen tweeted the announcement about the vice president’s treatment on Tuesday. It came just hours after it was announced that Harris, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, tested positive for COVID-19.

“She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence,” Allen said in a statement announcing Harris’s positive test.

“She will follow CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative,” the press secretary added.

Also on Tuesday, the White House put forward new efforts to make Paxlovid, which is considered to be a highly effective way to treat COVID-19, more widely available at pharmacies.

The pills were authorized in December, and now, the Biden administration said the number of sites with available pills would be increased from 20,000 to 30,000 for the time being, with intentions of having 40,000 locations with pills “over the coming weeks.”

“Although Paxlovid was initially in short supply after Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization, the Administration has worked with Pfizer to accelerate the delivery of these pills, and they are now in ample supply,” the White House said in a statement.