Biden to speak Thursday on Ukraine’s fight against Russia: White House

President Biden will speak on Thursday about Ukraine’s fight against Russia, days after the administration sent two top officials to Kyiv.

“The President will deliver remarks on support for Ukrainians defending their country and their freedom against Russia’s brutal war,” a White House spokesperson told The Hill.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin travelled to Kyiv over the weekend to meet with Ukrainian officials including President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The two pledged continued support to Ukraine, with Austin saying the U.S. wants “to see Russia weakened to the degree that it can’t do the kinds of things that it has done in invading Ukraine.”

The Biden administration also announced the nomination of Bridget Brink, the current U.S. ambassador to Slovakia, as the ambassador to Ukraine. The U.S. will also send diplomats back to Ukraine for the first time since the war started on Feb. 24.

Biden announced last week that the U.S. will send an $800 million military aid package to help Ukraine fight off invading Russian forces in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, just a week after announcing another $800 million package.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands of Ukrainian civilians and forced 5.3 million refugees to flee the country, with many more unable to safely leave war-torn areas.

Biden has often moved ahead of U.S. policy in his public remarks on the war, such as when he said Russian President Vladimir Putin had committed war crimes and genocide in Ukraine.

“It’s become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being Ukrainian,” Biden said on April 12. “The evidence is mounting.”