Deputy White House communications director to depart

A top White House communications official is leaving her position for a job in the private sector, a White House official confirmed to The Hill on Thursday.

Pili Tobar, the deputy communications director, will depart in the coming days. Tobar’s exit comes amid reports of multiple other White House officials making plans to leave their roles before the midterm elections.

Tobar focused on health care, education, immigration, climate and LGBTQI+ issues for the communications team. She previously served as director of communications for coalitions on the Biden campaign in 2020, doing outreach to Hispanic media, African American media, women’s media and other groups.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to work for President Biden and Vice President Harris in the White House and on the campaign,” Tobar said in a statement. “I am grateful for the opportunity I’ve had to serve with some of the brightest, most talented, and hardworking people I’ve ever met, and it has been an honor to work alongside them to advance an agenda that will make life better for working families and Americans across the country.”

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield praised Tobar for being a mentor and collaborator with other staffers on the campaign and in the administration.

“She has made a lasting impact on our work as a communications team, and we wish her all the best in her next endeavor,” Bedingfield said in a statement.

Tobar’s departure comes as multiple other White House officials are reportedly on their way out.

Press secretary Jen Psaki is said to be in talks with MSNBC for a job with the network, and senior adviser to the president Cedric Richmond is expected to leave the White House for a role as counselor to the Democratic National Committee.

Most of Biden’s top aides have stayed with the administration throughout its first 15 months, though some turnover is expected as the midterms get closer.