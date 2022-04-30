Biden gets ‘deadly earnest’ about threats to democracy amid jokes at correspondents’ dinner

President Biden struck a somber note between the jokes at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday, saying he is “deadly earnest” about the threats facing democracy and the “liberal world order that laid the foundation for global peace, stability and prosperity.”

“We’re in a time when what we so long taken for granted is facing the gravest of threats. and I’m being deadly earnest. Overseas, the liberal world order that laid the foundation for global peace, stability and prosperity since World War II is genuinely, seriously under assault,” Biden said.

“And at home, a poison is running through our democracy … all this taking place with disinformation massively on the rise,” he continued. “But the truth is buried by lies, and the lies live on as truth. What’s clear, and I mean this from the bottom of my heart, that you, a free press, matter more than you ever did in the last century.”

During his speech, Biden also honored the journalists reporting on the ground during Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, saying they have given viewers and readers an “unvarnished” look at the destruction that has enveloped Ukraine over more than two months of fighting.

He acknowledged the pandemic as well, noting that Vice President Kamala Harris, who was absent from the event after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, was “doing well” and that everyone in attendance had to prove they were fully vaccinated and boosted.

“I know there are questions about whether we should gather here tonight because of COVID,” he said. “Well, we’re here to show the country that we’re getting through this pandemic.”

The president took on a more lighthearted tone in other parts of his remarks, poking fun at himself while also going on the offensive with jokes about former President Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

“Thank you [White House Correspondents’ Association President] Steve [Portnoy] for that introduction, and a special thanks to the 42 percent of you who actually applauded,” Biden said, referring to his lagging approval numbers.

“I’m really excited to be here tonight with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than I have.”

Biden also made light of the anti-Biden phrase “Let’s go Brandon,” alluding to it in his remarks.

“Republicans seem to support one fella. Some guy named Brandon. He’s having a really good year. And I’m kind of happy for him,” Biden teased.

The president took a few jabs at Trump as well, including referring to his presidency as a “horrible plague” preceding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden even went as far as to suggest that a “real coup” could have happened had the former president attended the event on Saturday — a reference to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol that took place amid Trump’s baseless claims that the last presidential election was stolen, and to Trump’s decision to forego the annual correspondents’ dinner during his time in office.

Biden was also not shy about wading into the recent controversy surrounding McCarthy over leaked audio from a House leadership call that the minority leader participated in days after the Capitol riot. In those recordings, McCarthy said he was considering asking Trump to resign from office and also claimed that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) was “putting people in jeopardy” following comments the Florida congressman made after the riot.

“Folks, I’m not really here to roast the GOP. That’s not my style. Besides, there’s nothing I can say about the GOP that Kevin McCarthy hasn’t already put on tape,” Biden quipped.

Democrats were also the source of some of Biden’s material on Saturday evening, as he joked about gridlock within his own party on passing Democratic legislative priorities, with the most notable example being the president’s signature Build Back Better Act.

“Look, I know this is a tough town. I came to office with an ambitious agenda, and I expected it to face stiff opposition in the Senate. I just hoped it would be from Republicans. But I’m not worried about the midterms,” Biden said before subtly suggesting he would be elected for a second term in office.

“I’m not worried about them. We may end up with more partisan gridlock, but I am confident we can work it out during my remaining six years in the presidency,” the president said.

Biden’s remarks come as the White House Correspondents’ Association held its first dinner in three years, following two years of cancellations over health concerns amid the pandemic. Saturday also marked the first presidential appearance at the annual event in six years due to Trump’s repeated absences.