Biden approval rating improves slightly: poll

President Biden’s approval rating increased slightly over the past two months, according to a new poll, but the latest numbers illustrate frustrations the American public still have with Democrats on a number of issues.

The poll, conducted by The Washington Post and ABC News, found that 42 percent of respondents approve of the way Biden is handling his job as president — up 5 percentage points from February’s 37 percent, which marked his low point in Post-ABC News surveys.

Fifty-two percent said they disapprove of the job Biden is doing, which is down 55 percent from February.

The president received his highest approval rating, 51 percent, on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. He drew the lowest numbers for inflation, with only 28 percent of U.S. adults giving him positive marks.

While Biden’s approval rating has ticked up, adults in the U.S. said Republicans are handling a number of key issues better than Democrats, a sign that Democrats may have a difficult time in the November midterm elections — which has been predicted by a number of individuals.

Poll respondents sided with Republicans over Democrats on the economy, crime and inflation. U.S. adults did, however, say Democrats are handling education and schools and immigration better than the GOP.

A poll of the generic midterm ballot, however, shows that the two parties are on equal footing — 46 percent of respondents said they would lean toward voting for a Democratic candidate if the election were held today, while 45 percent sided with a Republican candidate.

The poll, conducted between April 24 and April 28, surveyed 1,004 adults. The margin of sampling error is 3.5 percentage points.