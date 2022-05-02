Kushner focusing on Russia investigation, Trump impeachment in memoir

Jared Kushner’s upcoming book will focus on the investigation into Russia’s election interference, former President Trump’s impeachment trial and other topics, according to his publisher.

The book, from Trump’s son-in-law and former White house aide, titled “Breaking History: A White House Memoir,” will offer “an honest and nuanced look at one of the most consequential presidencies in recent times,” according to Broadside Books, which is a conservative imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

It is set to be released on Aug. 9.

“His memoir is his account of the most astonishing presidential campaigns in history, the high-stakes Russia investigation and impeachment trial, and the existential crises of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Broadside Books wrote in a statement. “Kushner reveals what really happened inside the Trump White House—not to settle scores, but to give a true insider account of history.”

Kushner was one of the former president’s closest and most trusted advisers during his four years in office. He had a wide ranging portfolio but largely focused on the Middle East, with one of his largest accomplishments being the Abraham Accords, the joint statement establishing diplomatic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

He currently heads Affinity Partners, a global investment firm.

The publisher said Kushner “takes readers inside debates in the Oval Office, battles at the United Nations, meetings in Arab palaces, and high-stakes negotiations in Israel, North Korea, China, Mexico, and beyond.”

“From his office next to the president, senior adviser Jared Kushner operated quietly behind the scenes, preferring to leave the turf wars and television sparring to others as he focused on advancing high-impact goals that experts dismissed as impossible,” the publisher added.

Kushner’s upcoming book is one of a number of memoirs from former administration officials recounting their time in the White House. Writers have included former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham and former Attorney General William Barr.