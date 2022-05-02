Biden, Bill Clinton have lunch together at White House

President Biden and former President Clinton had lunch together at the White House on Monday, a White House official told The Hill.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the meeting for reporters and said the pair were having “a wide-ranging discussion.” She noted Biden has “had a number of conversations” with the former president.

“And they talked about having lunch just a few weeks ago so this is an opportunity to do exactly that, and I’m sure they will have a broad conversation,” she added.

Clinton was in Washington last Wednesday for funeral services for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, who served in his administration.

Biden’s lunch with Clinton comes just months before a challenging midterm election in November, though Psaki did not respond to a question on if Biden sought advice on the midterms from Clinton.

The press secretary on Monday also said that Biden had lunch last week with former President Obama. Obama also visited the White House in early April to celebrate the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act.

Former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was in town last week for the Albright funeral, where she delivered a eulogy, but did not attend the lunch with Biden and her husband.