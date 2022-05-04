Biden seeks to paint GOP as ‘extreme’

President Biden in a speech Wednesday assailed Republicans for embracing what he described as an “extreme” agenda, seeking to contrast the GOP’s economic vision for the country with his own in perhaps his most pointed criticisms of Republicans ahead of the midterm elections.

Biden zeroed in on the “11 Point Plan to Recue America” blueprint offered by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, arguing that Republicans are in favor of raising taxes on middle-class Americans.

“Let me tell you about this ultra MAGA agenda. It’s extreme, as most MAGA things are,” Biden said in remarks at the White House, seeking to tie the plan to former President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” tagline.

Biden said Scott’s plan, which has notably not been embraced by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and has created controversy within the GOP, would raise taxes on millions of American families and endanger programs like Social Security.

Scott’s plan does not explicitly call for an end to Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare, but it does propose a sunset on all federal legislation every five years that would force Congress to reauthorize important programs.

“I think it is truly outrageous,” Biden said. “I’ve offered a different plan, a plan rooted in American values of fairness and decency.”

Biden outlined his proposal to pay for his domestic climate and social spending package by raising taxes on wealthy Americans and corporations and imposing a minimum tax on billionaires. He also touted his efforts to reduce the federal deficit.

“I don’t want to hear Republicans talk about deficits and their ultra MAGA agenda. I want to hear about fairness. I want to hear about decency. I want to hear about helping ordinary people,” Biden said.

The revamped message comes as Democrats grapple with surging inflation ahead of the midterm elections. Biden’s low approval numbers and high voter frustration about elevated prices and the COVID-19 pandemic have many Democrats bracing for losses in November.

And despite the White House’s best efforts, Biden has been unable to get Senate Democrats to unify around and pass his domestic proposal to address climate change and expand social programs.

Scott responded to Biden’s comments on Fox News and accused Biden of misrepresenting his plan, while criticizing the president for not mentioning inflation during his address.

“Almost every sentence was a complete lie,” Scott said.

Democrats have embraced Scott as a villain ahead of the midterms, referencing his 11-point plan in speeches and political advertisements.

The White House has sought to draw a contrast with the Republican agenda for the economy, including by attacking Scott’s plan, but Biden often resists leaning into attacks on Republicans. Instead, the president often prioritizes a more unifying message, a practice that has been on display as his administration seeks bipartisan support for its response to the Russian war in Ukraine.

As such, Biden’s extended criticism of what he called the “MAGA” agenda was a notable departure from his usual rhetoric. It’s likely to please some Democrats who have urged Biden to get tougher on the GOP. It echoed remarks the president recently made during appearances on a trip out west.

Biden even returned to the criticism in a response to a reporter’s question about a recent leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion, which he argued could lead to an erosion of other rights.

“What are the next things that are going to be attacked?” Biden answered. “Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that has existed in American history — in recent American history.”

–Updated at 12:47 p.m.