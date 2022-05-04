Blinken tests positive for COVID-19

Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to a statement from the State Department.

The department says Blinken is only experiencing mild symptoms as he has received the COVID-19 vaccine and booster.

He will work virtually for a week, in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, before resuming his in-person duties and traveling.

“Secretary Blinken is grateful to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who provide the State Department workforce with exemplary health services around the world and encourages all Americans who are eligible to get fully vaccinated and boosted in order to protect themselves and their loved ones from developing severe COVID-19 disease,” the department said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden is not a close contact to Blinken and has not seen the secretary of State “in several days.”

Psaki added that Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the same day Vice President Harris returned to in-person work after quarantining for her coronavirus case.

Blinken’s positive test comes a day after he delivered remarks to the media for World Press Freedom Day.