Jill Biden to visit Slovakia-Ukraine border crossing while in Europe

First lady Jill Biden will visit Slovakia’s border with Ukraine on Sunday as part of her trip to Europe amid Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, according to the White House.

The visit to the border crossing in Vyšné Nemecké, Slovakia, will take place on Sunday, to mark Mother’s Day.

At the border crossing, Ukrainian refugees can enter Slovakia and receive basic services before moving on to processing centers or transit hubs further inside the country, according to the White House.

“On the tour, Dr. Biden will learn about the experiences of aid workers and refugees, and express gratitude to humanitarian staff. She will also visit a small Greek Catholic chapel that serves refugees, volunteers, NGO workers, and first responders,” a White House official said.

Earlier on Sunday, Biden will visit a city-run refugee center and a school, where she will tour and learn about services for Ukrainian refugees and hear from Ukrainian refugees.

She will then visit a public school in Kosice that is hosting Ukrainian refugee students and spend time with mothers and children, both Slovaks and Ukrainian refugees, as the families participate in Mother’s Day activities before going to the border.

The first lady’s planned trip had previously included a visit with displaced Ukrainians. Her meeting with refugees mirrors President Biden’s visit with Ukrainian refugees in Poland in March and will add to a long history of first ladies meeting with those forced to flee during times of war and international crises.

Biden’s first stop in Europe on Friday will be for a meeting with U.S. military service members at Mihail Kogălniceanu airbase in Romania.

She then will travel to Bucharest and on Saturday will meet with members of the government of Romania, U.S. Embassy staff, humanitarian aid workers and educators who are helping teach displaced Ukrainian children.