Biden to travel next week to electrical workers union convention in Chicago

President Biden will head to an electrical workers union convention in Chicago next Wednesday, a White House official announced on Thursday.

“NEXT WEDNESDAY: @POTUS will travel to Chicago, Illinois to attend the 40th @IBEW International Convention,” Matt Hill, White House senior associate communications director, tweeted, referring to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Last month, Vice President Harris also met with the electrical workers union during the Infrastructure Grassroots Work Week.

“We stand for making investments in America’s future and it will be built with union workers,” Harris said during her appearance, according to the union. “Joe Biden and I know that IBEW members are working every day to build the future of this country.”

A top union group, the IBEW endorsed Biden in February 2020 as a then-candidate.

Biden’s travels come shortly after the president, vice president and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh met with worker organizers as unionizing efforts gain momentum at companies such as Starbuck and Amazon.

Walsh and Harris “held a roundtable discussion with a diverse group of young, grassroots worker organizers to discuss their extraordinary efforts to organize unions in their workplaces, and how their efforts can inspire workers across the country to make the choice to join or organize a union,” according to the White House readout.

“President Biden stopped by the discussion and thanked the worker organizers for their leadership in organizing unions, the inspiration they offer to workers across the country who may want to organize, and their contributions to the worker organizing momentum that is growing across the country,” the readout added.