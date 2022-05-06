Jill Biden arrives in Romania, serves meals to US troops

First lady Jill Biden arrived in Romania on Friday to start her four-day trip across Eastern Europe, which will include a visit with Ukrainian refugees amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The first lady’s plane touched down at Mihail Kogalniceanu International Airport in southeastern Romania around 5:02 p.m. local time. She was greeted by military officials before going to Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, where she served food to U.S. troops, according to reporters traveling with the first lady.

Biden then plans to travel to Bucharest and on Saturday will meet with members of the government of Romania, U.S. Embassy staff, humanitarian aid workers and educators who are helping teach displaced Ukrainian children.

The first lady will visit Slovakia’s border with Ukraine on Sunday to mark Mother’s Day. Her meeting with refugees mirrors President Biden’s visit with Ukrainian refugees in Poland in March and will add to a long history of first ladies meeting with those forced to flee during times of war and international crises.

Earlier on Sunday, she will visit a city-run refugee center and a school, where she will tour and learn about services for Ukrainian refugees and hear from those refugees, and visit a public school in Kosice that is hosting Ukrainian refugee students.

On Monday, she is slated to meet with President of Slovakia Zuzana Caputova at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava before returning to the U.S.