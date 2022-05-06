trending:

Biden, Zelensky to take part in G-7 meeting ahead of May 9

by Morgan Chalfant - 05/06/22 1:05 PM ET

President Biden will participate in a virtual meeting with Group of Seven (G-7) leaders on Sunday morning that will also include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.  

The virtual meeting will take place one day before Russia’s Victory Day, timing that Psaki emphasized on Friday when disclosing plans for the engagement in a gaggle with reporters on Air Force One. 

The G-7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.  

The leaders are expected to discuss the response to Russia’s war in Ukraine and potential additional sanctions on Moscow in response to the invasion.  

Psaki wouldn’t preview any actions on Friday, but said the administration was considering sanctions on additional individuals and companies as well as steps to prevent sanctions evasion.  

She said the leaders during the virtual meeting would demonstrate the unity of Western countries against the Russian invasion.  

The international community is closely watching Russia’s actions on Victory Day, the May 9 holiday marking the country’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. Some have speculated that Russian President Vladimir Putin could use the day to formally declare war on Ukraine; Putin has previously referred to the war only as a “special military operation.”  

Biden administration officials have warned that Russia could try to annex more Ukrainian territory on May 9, which is Monday.  

Psaki made a point to emphasize the U.S. view that Russia has failed in its war, alluding to Russia’s inability to capture the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.  

“While [Putin] expected to be marching through the streets of Kyiv, that obviously is not what’s going to happen,” Psaki said. 

The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with millions in military equipment and other security assistance in the war. Biden recently asked Congress to authorize an additional $33 billion to help Ukraine fight the Russians in the coming months.  

