White House condemns attack at Wisconsin anti-abortion office

The White House on Monday condemned an attack at an anti-abortion group’s office in Madison, Wis., the previous day, which police are investigating as arson.

“President Biden strongly condemns this attack and political violence of any stripe. The President has made clear throughout his time in public life that Americans have the fundamental right to express themselves under the Constitution, whatever their point of view,” a White House official told The Hill.

“But that expression must be peaceful and free of violence, vandalism, or attempts to intimidate,” the office added.

The fire, which the Madison Fire Department quickly extinguished, was reported at Wisconsin Family Action around 6 a.m. It is investigated as an arson after a molotov cocktail, which police said did not ignite, was found at the scene.

Pro-choice protests have been taking place nationwide in the wake of a leaked draft majority opinion, published by Politico last week, that showed the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade and hand the decision on abortion law to the states.

The White House on Monday also expressed its support for Supreme Court justices and emphasized their safety after dozens of protesters chanted outside the Washington, D.C.-area homes of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Robert over the weekend.

“[Biden] strongly believes in the Constitutional right to protest. But that should never include violence, threats, or vandalism,” White House press secretary Psaki said.

“Judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety,” she added.

Demonstrations are expected to continue throughout the week and protests are reportedly being planned in front of Justice Samuel Alito’s residence in Washington on Monday. Alito wrote the draft opinion that would overturn Roe, which the Supreme Court confirmed last week was “authentic.”