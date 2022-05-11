Biden predicts Roe ruling could help Democrats expand majorities

President Biden on Wednesday predicted Democrats can pick up three Senate seats in in the upcoming midterm elections, as the country reckons with the Supreme Court looking set to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I think we can pick up three Senate seats” and increase the Democratic majority in the House, Biden said at a Democratic National Committee (DNC) fundraiser in Chicago.

He argued that the Supreme Court’s leaked opinion on abortion rights, if held, could generate enthusiasm on the Democratic side in November, due to the on-the-ground consequences of such a decision.

The makeup of the Senate is currently a 50-50 split between Democrats and Republicans. While Democrats have control of the House and of the Senate, due to Vice President Harris being the tiebreaker vote, Biden warned that if his party loses power in Congress, “we’ve got a different world we’re in.”

A draft opinion that leaked last week revealed the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade. Earlier on Wednesday, a vote failed in the Senate on legislation that aimed to codify Roe and protect various abortion procedures across the U.S.

The president also at Wednesday’s fundraiser attacked the Republican party for having a “radical agenda” and said it isn’t “your father’s Republican Party.”

He referred to Republicans as “petty,” “mean-spirited,” “extreme,” and “cowered by Trump” during the event.

The president has repeatedly criticized the Republican Party this week for embracing what he called an “ultra-MAGA agenda.”

“The fact of the matter is, they run the show — the MAGA Republicans,” Biden said. “It really is beyond the pale.”

Biden on Tuesday attended another DNC fundraiser in Potomac, Md., and said that Democrats need to pick up two seats in the Senate in order to move forward with issues like climate change, health care, and changes to the criminal justice system.

“We have the votes to do it if we pick up these – at least two seats here. And I think we can do it,” he said on Tuesday.

Moderate Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) have prevented Democrats from moving forward on priority issues including voting rights, due partly to their refusal to support removing the filibuster in certain cases.

Manchin joined Republicans in voting against the abortion rights bill on Wednesday.