Trump’s name removed from DC hotel after sale

Former President Trump’s name was removed overnight from his former hotel in Washington after the sale of the property was finalized earlier this week.

The change in facade at the former Trump International Hotel came after the Trump Organization sold the property for $375 million to the CGI Merchant Group of Miami, marking a record price per room for the city, according to the investment group. That deal was finalized on Wednesday.

The hotel sold for the equivalent to more than $1.4 million a room, despite reportedly losing more than $70 million during each year of Trump’s presidency.

Still, the Trump family business garnered as much as $100 million in profit from the sale.

Ahead of Thursday’s overnight removal, the Miami investor group had already announced plans to rebrand the hotel as a Waldorf Astoria.