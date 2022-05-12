trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Trump’s name removed from DC hotel after sale

by Monique Beals - 05/12/22 12:42 PM ET
AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe

Former President Trump’s name was removed overnight from his former hotel in Washington after the sale of the property was finalized earlier this week.

The change in facade at the former Trump International Hotel came after the Trump Organization sold the property for $375 million to the CGI Merchant Group of Miami, marking a record price per room for the city, according to the investment group. That deal was finalized on Wednesday.

The hotel sold for the equivalent to more than $1.4 million a room, despite reportedly losing more than $70 million during each year of Trump’s presidency.

Still, the Trump family business garnered as much as $100 million in profit from the sale.

Ahead of Thursday’s overnight removal, the Miami investor group had already announced plans to rebrand the hotel as a Waldorf Astoria.

Tags Trump Trump trump international hotel waldorf astoria

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Jan. 6 panel issues subpoenas to five ...
  2. Biden calls Trump the ‘great MAGA ...
  3. Psaki says she’ll miss Fox’s ...
  4. Biden administration cancels oil and ...
  5. Biden flexes power in primaries to ...
  6. Budd surges in final stretch of North ...
  7. Crenshaw, Greene clash on ...
  8. Senate GOP, Manchin block abortion ...
  9. ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ director Ron ...
  10. Chris Christie jabs Trump: ‘Maybe ...
  11. Limiting student loan relief by ...
  12. What higher interest rates could mean ...
  13. Hakeem Jeffries to Clarence ...
  14. Coast Guard admiral becomes first ...
  15. Generational battle emerges in GOP ...
  16. House panel advances bill requiring ...
  17. 5 ways Russia has failed in its ...
  18. Pelosi hammers gas companies for ...
Load more

Video

See all Video