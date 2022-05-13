Trump criticizes spending for Ukraine

Former President Trump on Friday criticized lawmakers for working to pass $40 billion in aid for Ukraine, blaming Democrats for advancing the legislation despite it also having support from a majority of House Republicans.

“The Democrats are sending another $40 billion to Ukraine, yet America’s parents are struggling to even feed their children,” Trump said in a statement issued through his Save America PAC.

The former president claimed “no is talking about” the baby formula shortage in the U.S., which he said is “a national disgrace.”

“It is unthinkable that in the year 2022 American families are unable to get baby formulas for their children. Families whose children have serious allergies and require “elemental” formula are in even more desperate and dire straits,” he added.

Earlier this week, the House passed nearly $40 billion in aid for Ukraine, including about $8.7 billion for an Economic Support Fund, $6 billion in security assistance and $900 million in support services for refugees.

The package, which passed 368-57, only had 57 Republicans vote “no,” meaning most House Republicans backed the legislation.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) struck a deal that aimed for the aid package to pass the Senate on Thursday, though Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) blocked the chamber from quickly passing the package.

Paul pushed to have language inserted into the text of the bill that would have expanded the Afghanistan inspector general’s role to include oversight of funds going to Ukraine, opting against having a separate vote on that language as an amendment, which could be blocked.

Separately, lawmakers from both parties have voiced concerns over the national baby formula shortage, with the issue impacting some in Congress.

“The cost of it has certainly gone up and the availability has kind of forced us online,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), who has three young children, told The Hill.