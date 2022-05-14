Obama encourages people to take part on abortion rights protests

Former President Obama is encouraging people to participate in nationwide abortion rights protests on Saturday, saying he was “proud” that Americans were standing up for abortion righs.

Protests in Washington, D.C., and across the country are planned on Saturday amid fears that the Supreme Court is about to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision establishing abortion rights in every state. A leaked draft decision obtained by Politico suggests the court will overturn the ruling this summer.

“Across the country, Americans are standing up for abortion rights—and I’m proud of everyone making their voices heard. Join a march near you,” Obama tweeted, including a link to a slew of “Bans Off Our Bodies” protests all over the U.S.

“If you can’t join a march in person today, you can still get involved. Donate to a local abortion fund. Volunteer with activists who’ve been organizing on this issue for years. And vote on or before November 8 and in every election. Take action: http://usow.org/repro/#action,” he added in a follow-up tweet.

Protesters across the country will be taking part in demonstrations on Saturday dubbed “Bans Off Our Bodies,” which have been organized by groups, including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Women’s March, MoveOn, and UltraViolet.

The demonstrations are protesting the leaked draft opinion, purportedly written in February, that indicates that the high court will overturn the 1973 landmark decision. The possibility has galvanized Democrats and abortion-rights activists to find ways to protect access to the medical procedure.

One protest is taking place in Washington, D.C. beginning at noon with protesters marching from the Washington Monument to the Supreme Court.

The development comes as Republicans and some Democrats slammed protests taking place outside the homes of justices earlier this week.

Justice Department spokesperson Anthony Coley said in a statement on Wednesday that “the Attorney General directed the U.S. Marshals Service to help ensure the Justices’ safety by providing additional support to the Marshal of the Supreme Court and Supreme Court Police.”