Melania Trump says it’s ‘sad to see’ what’s going on in US

Former first lady Melania Trump said in an interview aired on Sunday that it is “sad to see” what is going on in the U.S. in response to a question about what she thinks of the state of the country.

“I think it’s sad to see what’s going on if you really look deeply into it. I think a lot of people are struggling and suffering and what is going on around the world as well. So it’s very sad to see, and I hope it changes fast,” she told “Fox & Friends” host Pete Hegseth.

Trump, whose interview was conducted from Florida, was also asked what she thought of Washington, D.C., given her husband’s repeated labeling of the nation’s capital as a swamp.

“I like Washington, D.C. I know it operates completely different than any other city, but I really like it there. And I enjoyed living in the White House. To be first lady of the United States was my greatest honor. I think we achieved a lot in the four years of Trump administration. I enjoyed taking care of the White House. It was my home for a while. I understood it is people’s house. And it was, it was a privilege to live there,” said.

Asked if the White House would ever be her home again, Trump answered, “Never say never.”

Trump was also asked about media criticism during her time as first lady and whether she felt snubbed for not being on the cover of Vogue like current first lady Jill Biden.

“The media — take Vogue, for example. Five months into Joe Biden’s president, Jill Biden is on the cover. Kamala Harris is on the cover before she’s even sworn in. Hillary Clinton was on the cover when she was first lady. Michelle [Obama] was on the cover three times. Yet with your business background and your fashion background and your beauty, never on the cover of Vogue. Why the double standard?” Hegseth asked.

“They’re biased, and they have likes and dislikes. And it’s so obvious. And I think American people and everyone see it. It was their decision. And I have much more important things to do and I did in the White House than being on the cover of Vogue,” Trump responded.