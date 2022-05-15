Biden to visit Buffalo on Tuesday in aftermath of shooting
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit Buffalo, N.Y., on Tuesday to meet with local leaders and community members in the wake of a shooting over the weekend that left 10 dead, the White House announced Sunday.
The White House in a statement said the Bidens would “grieve with the community that lost ten lives in a senseless and horrific mass shooting.”
An 18-year-old gunman, identified by police as Payton Gendron, opened fire on patrons at a Tops Friendly Market on Saturday, killing 10 and wounding three.
Authorities are investigating the shooting as a hate crime, as 11 of the 13 people shot were Black.
Officials said Gendron, who published a white supremacist manifesto before carrying out the attack, drove hours to the market in a predominantly Black neighborhood, and live streamed part of the attack.
Biden in a speech Sunday afternoon at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service called the hatred at the root of the attack a “stain on the soul of America.”
The Buffalo shooting was the latest in a string of mass shootings across the U.S. On Sunday, police responded to a shooting at a Presbyterian church in Orange County, California, where multiple people were shot and at least one died.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.