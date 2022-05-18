Biden daughter tests positive for COVID-19

President Biden’s daughter Ashley Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and had to scrap plans to join her mother, first lady Jill Biden, on a trip to Latin America.

Michael LaRose, Jill Biden’s spokesman, disclosed Ashley Biden’s positive test on Wednesday, before the first lady departed for the trip. Ashley Biden is not considered a close contact of either President Biden or the first lady, White House officials said.

Jill Biden is scheduled to stop in Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica on the trip, which is otherwise moving forward as planned.

The Hill has inquired about Ashley Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination status. The White House did not share any details about her symptoms.

The COVID-19 case is the latest to affect President Biden’s inner circle. A number of Biden administration officials have recently tested positive for the virus, the most high-profile being Vice President Harris, who did not have symptoms and has since recovered.

Valerie Biden Owens, the president’s sister, tested positive for the virus in April.

Both President Biden and Harris, as well as their spouses and officials around them, are vaccinated for COVID-19. The White House takes extra precautions to keep the president safe, including testing those who come in close contact with him.

At the same time, the White House has tried to return to more normal gatherings amid the pandemic. President Biden has hosted large outdoor and indoor events in recent weeks and delivered remarks at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the end of last month.