Ex-Trump aide Grisham on Jan. 6 questioning: Probe ‘headed in a good direction’

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said she felt the investigation being pursued by the House select committee looking into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot is “headed in a good direction,” as the committee prepares for public hearings next month.

During a Thursday appearance on “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg asked Grisham about her experience testifying in front of the Jan. 6 committee.

“It was stressful. It was my second time doing it. This time was much, much longer,” Grisham said, confirming she testified right after “The View’s” Wednesday show.

She said it “was much longer, questions were much more pointed,” adding she was hopeful of the investigation while acknowledging that some people were not showing up to subpoenas and that time could be running out for the committee.

“I am very hopeful, but I’m really mindful of the clock … subpoenas have been put out for people. They’re being ignored. And if the Republicans take over in the midterms, they’re going to completely eradicate the committee, so nothing will come of it, but I’m hopeful,” she said.

“A couple of the people on the panel had some really pointed questions for me that made me feel like they were headed in a good direction,” she added.

Grisham elaborated slightly to say that “perhaps they’ve got some information that will be very helpful … in holding the appropriate people accountable and just more important, showing the country what really went on behind the scenes.”

A spokesperson for the committee said the panel did not have a comment on Grisham’s remarks.

The former Trump press secretary previously confirmed to The Hill in January that she would be testifying in front of the committee.

However, Grisham was apprehensive in a March appearance on “The View” on whether she believed former President Trump would be successfully held accountable and face charges following the panel’s probe, saying “he seems to get away with everything.”