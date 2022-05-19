Pentagon spokesman John Kirby moving into White House role: reports

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby is leaving his role at the Pentagon to take up a communications job at the White House, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

The Washington Post was the first to report that Kirby will take on a senior communications role at the White House, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

CNN and The Associated Press reported, each citing a source familiar, that Kirby is expected to assume a role with the National Security Council (NSC). The Post also said the new position would see him working closely with the NSC.

Kirby has been the spokesperson for the Pentagon since the beginning of the administration, speaking frequently in recent months on matters related to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The Pentagon has declined to comment on the matter.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions.