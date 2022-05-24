Biden to sign policing order on second anniversary of George Floyd’s death

President Biden on Wednesday is expected to sign an executive order on the two-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd that intends to increase accountability in policing, a source familiar with the plans confirmed to The Hill.

The executive order would establish a national database of officers who have been fired for misconduct and require federal agencies to update their policies on use of force, the source said.

The New York Times, which first reported on the order, said the measure will also restrict the transfer of most military equipment to local law enforcement agencies.

The signing will come two years to the day that Floyd was killed after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the street and kneeled on his neck. Floyd’s killing set off a wave of protests across the country against police brutality and racial injustice.

The executive order has been in the works for months. It was reportedly reworked after police groups pushed back against the language and reforms included in a January version.

Civil rights leaders have long urged Biden to sign an executive order while cautioning the burden is on Congress to enact permanent changes.

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would overhaul qualified immunity and outlaw no-knock warrants and chokeholds at the federal level, passed the House last year but has stalled in the Senate.

“Tomorrow will mark 2 years since George Floyd’s cruel murder at the hands of police officers. We know full well that an executive order cannot address America’s policing crisis the same way Congress has the ability to, but we’ve got to do everything we can,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in a statement. “There’s no better way to honor George Floyd’s legacy than for President Biden to take action by signing a police reform executive order.”