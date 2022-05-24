Biden speaks with Abbott to offer assistance after school shooting

President Biden on Tuesday spoke with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) to offer federal assistance in the aftermath of a school shooting that left 14 children dead.

Biden phoned Abbott while en route back to Washington, D.C., from Asia, where he had been since Friday. Biden offered the governor “any and all assistance he needs in the wake of the horrific shooting in Uvalde, TX,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield tweeted.

Biden is scheduled to address the shooting in prepared remarks later on Tuesday at the White House.

A gunman killed at least 14 children and one teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday, making it the deadliest massacre of the year to date and the deadliest school shooting since 2018, when a gunman killed 17 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

Biden was briefed on the Texas shooting while aboard Air Force One by deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon and other aides on the plane. Biden ordered flags be flown at half-staff at all government buildings through Saturday in response to the shooting.